MARIE Curie is calling on the people of York to throw a Blooming Great Tea Party this June to help the charity provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families.
The Bishy Weigh – York’s eco pantry – is supporting Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party and encouraging the local community to sign up to host a tea party of their own.
Alice Hildred, business owner of the weigh and pay store, which is completely plastic free, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the Blooming Great Tea Party this year. Marie Curie is an amazing charity that cares for many people throughout the community of York who are suffering a terminal illness. In getting behind this annual campaign we feel we’re helping to make a difference by raising awareness of the tea party and encouraging more people to get involved.”
Those who throw a tea party and collect donations for Marie Curie will be helping the charity reach more people affected by terminal illness and provide nursing care, information, emotional support and research to help them and their loved ones.
Sign up now at www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty