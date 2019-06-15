FAMILY, friends and colleagues cycled more than 100 miles in memory of PC Mick Atkinson.

More than 80 cyclists took part in the race, which went from Scarborough Police Station to Headingley Stadium - a total of 106.6 miles - in honour of Mick’s collar number, 1066.

Mick was a dog handler with North Yorkshire Police for 17 years.

He had been off work with knee problems for 18 months and was days away from returning to work when he took his own life.

The ride helped raise money for the charity Mind and Leeds Rhinos Foundation, which aims to harness the positive powers of sport.

Sgt Paul Cording, who completed the ride, said that they had collectively, raised more than £10,000.

He said: “Everybody came together to complete this trip, celebrate Mick’s life and to promote that it’s okay not to be okay.”