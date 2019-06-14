EMERGENCY services are currently attending a crash on the A1079, near Dunnington.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and that one person has been taken to York hospital.
In a tweet, North Yorkshire Police said: "A1079 currently closed just past the Dunnington turn off. Emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident. Please avoid the area."
