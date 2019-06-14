A PUBLIC toilet in York has been branded “like something out of trainspotting”.

A Labour councillor said the toilet attached to Star Inn The City, which is run by the restaurant as part of its planning obligations, is “one of the worst in Britain”.

But a spokesman for Star Inn The City said police advised the pub to close the toilet because it was being targeted by vandals and drug users.

He added that it is being refurbished and is due to reopen on June 20.

And he said the business is working with the council to increase enforcement patrols in the area. The toilets are located near the Lendal entrance to the restaurant, through the arch and on the left.

Labour group leader Danny Myers said he will be calling on the council to work with the restaurant to reopen the toilets urgently, adding that planning conditions were not being met.

He said: “I will be calling on the council to work with the Star Inn The City to get these toilets back open again as a matter of urgency, as I don’t believe it’s acceptable for the public to have to search elsewhere for toilet facilities when they should be available here.”

The toilet is not run by the council.