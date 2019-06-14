TWO more people have been arrested in connection with a serious collision on Wednesday that left a 12-year-old girl in a critical condition in hospital.

The Press reported yesterday (Thursday) that a 29-year-old York man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has since been released on conditional bail.

North Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from York, have also been arrested, on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

The force added that the girl remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

It said: "The motorcycle, and clothing believed to have been worn by the driver of the vehicle, have since been recovered.

"Whilst we are unable to respond to everyone, officers would like to thank those members of public who have provided information so far which has generated a number of significant leads.

"Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation, including any dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident, or of the motorcycle, a grey Kawasaki Ninja 600cc, prior to or after the collision is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police."

If you have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting NYP-12062019-0335.