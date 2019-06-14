A RECORD breaking number of secondary schools in Yorkshire, including 45 in North Yorkshire, have signed up for pupils to receive life-saving training later this year.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) says that 171 of Yorkshire’s secondary schools – around 40,000 students - have registered for Restart a Heart Day, on October 16. Schoolchildren will receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training on the day.