A RECORD breaking number of secondary schools in Yorkshire, including 45 in North Yorkshire, have signed up for pupils to receive life-saving training later this year.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) says that 171 of Yorkshire’s secondary schools – around 40,000 students - have registered for Restart a Heart Day, on October 16. Schoolchildren will receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training on the day.
Secondary schools in York that will take part include All Saints RC School, Archbishop Holgate’s School, Bootham School, Fulford School, Huntington School, St Peter’s School and The Minster School. York College has also signed up for this year’s event.
Jason Carlyon, community resuscitation manager for YAS, said: “We have taught life-saving skills to an incredible 105,000 youngsters at 72 per cent of Yorkshire’s secondary schools in the last five years on Restart a Heart Day.
“We are overwhelmed with the response to this year’s campaign which continues to go from strength to strength.”
YAS has launched a new website to promote its Restart a Heart Day campaign. Improvements have been made to the layout, content and accessibility on all devices, including mobile phones and tablets.