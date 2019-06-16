A ‘REMARKABLE’ volunteer has been nominated for this year’s York Community Pride Awards for her various fundraising activities.

Gemma Lumley, from York, has been nominated in the Charity Fundraiser of the Year category, for several challenges she has undertaken to help raise funds for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Her colleague, Gail Sayles, said that Gemma has raised more than £13,000 over the years to help support children through school services, Childline and anyone who are suffering from neglect or mistreatment.

She said: “Gemma is a truly remarkable individual who not only undertakes some tough challenges to raise funds for the NSPCC herself such as most recently a 12 day trek through Patagonia but everywhere she goes, be it her local gym or when she is volunteering at the Vocal Vikings choir, she gives 100 per cent.

“She also did the Great North Run for the NSPCC, walked to Everest Base Camp and has undertaken the Yorkshire Peak Challenge, as well as running smaller local fundraising events in the city.

“Gemma has raised over £13,800 for us to date so we can continue to support children through our school service, Childline and running therapeutic services at our York service centre helping children suffering abuse and neglect when they need us the most.

“In just under a month she will be taking on the heights of Dracula country, a six-day trek in Transylvania, tackling mountains up to a height of 2,400 meters above sea level through areas that are home to wolves, lynx and bears all to raise money once again for the NSPCC.

“I think it is for this reason that she deserves to win The Community Pride Award.”

On hearing of her nomination, Gemma said: “I’m really proud to be nominated for this award.

“The NSPCC is a wonderful charity who help vulnerable children in the York area, support parents and provide education on the internet safety and the Talk Pants initiative.”

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council, and the primary sponsor is York-based health-care organisation Benenden Health.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse.

Nominations can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press 84-86 Walmgate, York, YO1 9YN. Or submit nominations online at york.press.co.uk/communitypride by Friday, July 26.

Nominations must include a supporting statement and must include a photo.