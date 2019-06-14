A MONSTER queue built up outside a new fish and chip shop and museum in York today after it put its food on sale for just 4 pence a portion.
The queue for Papas snaked this lunchtime all the way across Parliament Street to the Nationwide Building Society, and then right towards the junction with Feasegate.
It comprised customers of all ages, and included both residents and visitors.
Our National Fish and Chip Museum in York is now open! Come and get a taste of fish and chips from 100 years ago! 4p all day today! pic.twitter.com/MSJWZOAvJg— Papas Fish & Chips® (@PapasFishNChips) June 14, 2019
As The Press has reported previously, the fish and chips, cooked in a coal-heated fryer dating back to the 1920s, are being sold for one day only at the price they would have cost 100 years ago.
The rock bottom price applies until the shop closes at 5pm, at one portion per person, but only while stocks last. Tomorrow, 'one of each' will cost customers £5.99.
Well, they do say Fish and Chips is our national dish! Big queues in York for The National Fish and Chip Museum who are serving the nation's favourite for just 4p! @PapasFishNChips @VisitYorkBiz #onlyinyork pic.twitter.com/bwtiS2XI9I— Visit York 🏳️🌈 (@VisitYork) June 14, 2019
Staff in the shop were wearing historic uniforms, and the food was being cooked in beef dripping and wrapped in newspapers.
The 'National Fish and Chip museum upstairs features artefacts and information boards about the history of 'one of Britain’s most popular foods.'
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment