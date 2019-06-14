A MONSTER queue built up outside a new fish and chip shop and museum in York today after it put its food on sale for just 4 pence a portion.

The queue for Papas snaked this lunchtime all the way across Parliament Street to the Nationwide Building Society, and then right towards the junction with Feasegate.

It comprised customers of all ages, and included both residents and visitors.

As The Press has reported previously, the fish and chips, cooked in a coal-heated fryer dating back to the 1920s, are being sold for one day only at the price they would have cost 100 years ago.

The rock bottom price applies until the shop closes at 5pm, at one portion per person, but only while stocks last. Tomorrow, 'one of each' will cost customers £5.99.

Staff in the shop were wearing historic uniforms, and the food was being cooked in beef dripping and wrapped in newspapers.

The 'National Fish and Chip museum upstairs features artefacts and information boards about the history of 'one of Britain’s most popular foods.'