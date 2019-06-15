A MUCH-LOVED family pooch, who can be “very cheeky” and a “real diva” according to her owners, has won our coveted Perfect Pets Competition.

Betsy the two-year-old beagle beat hundreds of other entries to take the top spot.

The Press launched the competition to find the perfect pet within its readership area in May.

We were inundated with snaps of dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and all manner of other animals, and the judges selected the top 75 pets.

Readers then voted for their favourite entry, and Betsy was the most popular choice.

She belongs to Beata Miler and her family, who live in Norton, near Malton.

Beata said: “We are so proud of her. She fills our life with love, fun and laughter and she is always there if anyone needs a cuddle.

“We would like to thank our family, friends and whole York community who voted for her.”

Beata said Betsy is “the most amazing dog any family could dream of” and that she loves long walks, adding: “She can be a very cheeky girl too who likes chewing blinds and going through the garden like a digger. She is not an early bird and she can be a real diva who won’t leave her bed before 11am.”

Betsy was born in May 2017 and has been with the family since July that year.

Press newspaper sales supervisor Kate Neighbour, who organised the competition, said: “We had hundreds of entries and the judges found it very hard to select a top 75. Congratulations to Betsy and her owners and thank you to everyone who sent in pictures.”