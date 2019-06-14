YORK’S St Leonard’s Hospice is preparing to hold its annual summer fair, which will feature a petting farm for a second year.
The fair, taking place at the hospice on Tadcaster Road, will be held from noon to 4pm on June 23.
There will be a barbecue, ice cream van, homemade cakes, tombola, games and a raffle.
The Purple Pig Company, based in Pocklington, will be bringing their mobile farm along. Visitors will be able to meet animals including a calf, lamb, piglet, rabbits, chickens, ducklings and even alpacas.
There will also be entertainment throughout the afternoon, with music from pipers, drummers and a trombone and children’s activity taster sessions including Rugby Tots. Entry is a suggested donation of £1 for adults but it is free for children.
Sarah Atkinson, events team leader at the hospice, said: “All money raised on the day goes towards the outstanding care provided at the hospice so we’d encourage everyone to pop in.
“If anyone has raffle prizes, especially bottles, that they could donate it would be much appreciated. Please drop off at hospice reception and mark the items as for the Summer Fair. We would also appreciate homemade cakes in the few days before.”