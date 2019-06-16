PLANS have been drawn up for a ‘modern medieval’ aparthotel near York’s historic Micklegate Bar after architects went back to the drawing board.

Developer North Star originally put forward proposals in February for a modern style of hotel and restaurant on the current site of the Jinnah Restaurant, Minster Car Hire and Bar 127 buildings.

But a spokesman said that following feedback from residents, the council and other interested parties, the scheme had now been redesigned - with input from a leading heritage architect - so it was in line with neighbouring medieval buildings.

He said: “We have taken on board all the feedback from the previous designs and have gone back to the drawing board with the proposals.

“The new plans respect the historic setting and add new life to this magnificent street.”

The Bar is the traditional entry point for kings and queens visiting York.

The spokesman said York-based DC Architecture had been working in collaboration with renowned heritage practice Marcus Beale Architects.

“Together, they have produced a ‘modern’ medieval concept, influenced by the precedent of medieval timber framed buildings which once lined the street and still exist further down Micklegate by the Priory Church,” he said.

“The gabled roof reflects the form of nearby buildings and the vertical fins make the most of the gently curved façade.

“Materials include untreated timber and lime render which softens the form of the building and contrasts with the brick of other buildings on Micklegate.”

He said Marcus Beale Architects, specialised in historic and sensitive environments and had previously worked on several Oxford Colleges, including Oriel, New College, St Peter’s and St Hilda’s.

He said the level of support to replace the old buildings in Micklegate had been very encouraging, as many local people saw them as detracting from the setting of Micklegate.

“A well attended public exhibition was held as part of the consultation for the previous designs, with over 70 per cent of people wanting to see the current buildings replaced.”

He said Wilde Aparthotels by Staycity would occupy the majority of the new building with a hotel which - themed around the Irish bon viveur Oscar Wilde - would offer high quality, studio and one-bed apartments to business and leisure travellers with the benefit of 24-hour reception, along with kitchenettes in each individually-designed room.

He added that a large commercial unit was also included as part of the plans, which would create more street level activity on Micklegate, and talks with a high profile occupier were "advanced".