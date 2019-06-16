A YORK film director says his latest film shines a spotlight on an alarming statistic about self-harm in teenage girls.

Dave Thorp, of Fulford Road, said the film’s title, ‘25 per cent,’ related to a Children’s Society report stating that about one in four 14-year-old girls had confessed to having self-harmed.

“It’s an alarming and very sobering statistic,” said Dave, the film’s director of photography and editor for Visualize Films Ltd. “What is equally alarming is that the causes are complex and confusing, so the solutions are equally difficult to define.

“That’s what the film shows: everyone’s reason is different, and so everyone’s solution needs to be equally individual.”

He said finding the right actor was key. “We needed someone who could deliver the message effectively and convincingly; but was sufficiently capable to cope with some very deep, dark psychological subjects and come out unscathed.”

He said 13-year-old actor Imogen Danbury, who got the part, was ‘amazing.’ He said:“Originally we expected we’d have to shoot using AutoCue, but Imogen turned up on the first day and delivered an 11 page monologue word perfect, right from the start! A 16 minute uncut shot, solid powerful stuff.

“Part of the film required Imogen to assume a range of different personalities and appearances.”

Imogen said: “Lots of people - young and old - are struggling to find their own identity. They’re confused. One of the weirdest and technically most challenging parts was having to hold several simultaneous conversations with my different characters.”

Dave said the film was already lined up for several major film festivals but he ultimately hoped it would find its way into classrooms to promote open discussion among pupils and teachers.