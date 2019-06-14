A POST office in York city centre which was hit by a cash machine raid this week has now reopened.

On Wednesday, Colliergate was shut to traffic and pedestrians for much of the day after raiders ripped a cash point from the window of the post office.

North Yorkshire Police said it was the second of three incidents in the early hours of Wednesday, which began with a break-in at Starbeck Post Office, in the High Street, at 1.20am where money was stolen from the cash machine inside the building after it was forced open.

At 3.56am officers were called to Colliergate Post Office to reports of a break-in. Cash was taken from its ATM.

During a third incident at the Co-op shop in Hull Road in York, offenders damaged the shutters at a cashpoint but did not leave with any money.

This incident was reported to police at 6.23am when staff arrived for work.

Police say the circumstances surrounding all three suggest they are linked.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious before, during or after the incidents or has any information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.