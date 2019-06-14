Build A Bear have brought back their 'Pay your age' offer - but with rules this time to control the crowds.

Remember the queues at the York Designer Outlet branch when the offer backfired last year after attracting 'unprecedented' demand?

A spokesman for the company said they've changed the rules for 2019 to ensure shoppers don't have to endure the same, lengthy wait.

So, here's how you could try to get a teddy for just a few pounds.

Last year, all you had to do to take advantage of the offer was sign up to become a member online, but that's all changed this year.

For 2019, you have to enter by June 16 for a chance to receive a ticket to pay your age for a new fluffy friend or win a birthday party experience in the Count Your Candles Prize Draw.

To enter, parents will need to sign up online until Sunday, June 16 and the winning names will then be selected, with 200,000 Pay Your Age vouchers dished out across the world.

If successful, you'll be invited to one of two events, where you can redeem your voucher between Monday, June 24 and Friday, June 28.

A spokesman for the company said: "We have implemented a process to make this a ticketed event to ensure the best guest experience. The new prize draw gives Bonus Club Members the chance to win a birthday party experience, and the new ticket offer gives Bonus Club Members the chance to receive a ticket for select days during our five-day event."