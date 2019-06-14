SEVEN charities in North Yorkshire, including one in York, have received donations of £1,000 each as part of an awards scheme
The Movement for Good awards, set up by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, will see a total of £1million given to charities across the UK this summer. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 awards of £1,000 available for donation.
The local charities to benefit from the money are: York Army Museum, Stamford Bridge Village Hall, Dementia Forward in Ripon, Saint Catherine’s Hospice Trust in Scarborough, Harrogate and Area Council for Voluntary Service Ltd, The Parochial Church Council of Christ Church High Harrogate and Wellspring Therapy and Training in Harrogate.
More than 1,800 kind-hearted residents voted for in excess of 100 charities across the region.
Mark Hews, from Ecclesiastical, said: “We have seen a fantastic public response to our Movement for Good awards. It’s clear that people care deeply about good causes in their region, and from looking at the nomination data locally, community and healthcare organisations seemed to hold a particularly fond place in the hearts of residents.”