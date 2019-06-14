A NORTH Yorkshire village is gearing up for a fun-packed day of entertainment, featuring an open gardens event.

At least 18 gardens in Marton-cum-Grafton will be opened to the public on Sunday, June 23.

And it will run throughout the day from 11am to 5pm.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The day offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of the hidden and private gardens of this charming village.

“They come in all shapes and sizes and the village’s elevated position allows for spectacular views over to the Yorkshire Dales and White Horse.

“Marton cum Grafton’s Open Gardens is a wonderful day out which will entertain all ages.”

There will be a range of entertainment on offer for visitors on the day.

A highlight of the day will be a display of vintage and super cars.

There will also be an art and crafts exhibition, a floral display in Christ Church and village fete style fun and games on Grafton Green.

After exploring the gardens, visitors can enjoy food in Marton Village Hall, where lunch, cakes and drinks will be available.

In addition, the WI will be serving cakes and tea.

On Grafton Green, BBQ sausages and ice creams will be on sale along with a Pimms Bar.

Two courtesy buses will be provided, taking people from one end of the village to the other.

Car parking is on offer and wheelchair access is available to many, but not to all of the display gardens.

All proceeds from the event will go towards community projects.

Entry costs £6 for adults, but children can enter for free.

Marton-cum-Grafton is situated between York, Harrogate and Boroughbridge, just off the A168 (junction 47 or 48 of the A1).