A CAR crashed into a telegraph pole in a York village.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called to the crash on Dikelands Lane, Nether Poppleton, at 8.20pm yesterday (June 13).

It involved a BMW 330E car, the force added.

A spokesman for the force commented: "The occupants of the car had left the scene and there were no apparent injuries or anyone else involved.

"The car was recovered just after midnight and the road was re-opened."