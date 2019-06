ROAD closures are causing traffic delays across the city this morning.

Skeldergate road is closed for two weeks, whilst gas works repairs are made, and the traffic lights are also not working which is causing problems on Micklegate, George Hudson Street, and onto Bridge Street.

York Travel have also confirmed that the traffic signals are out at Paragon Street and the Barbican Road Junction.

Meanwhile, traffic is slow moving on Nunnery Lane and Rougier Street.