A POPULAR Midnight Walk in York in aid of a local hospice will this year give walkers exclusive access to the city’s bar walls after hours.

This year's St Leonard’s Hospice Midnight Walk will be held on July 6 from a new starting location - Manor CE School on Millfield Lane in Nether Poppleton. Check-in and entertainment is from 9pm with the walk starting at midnight.

There is a new route this year, still around seven miles, and organisers have revealed that the hospice has been granted exclusive access to walk the historic city walls after midnight – usually the gates to the walls are closed at dusk.

There is an alternative, accessible route bypassing the section of the walls between Monk Bar and Bootham Bar.

Walkers are advised to bring torches, or if you have one on your phone that will do, as some sections may not be very well lit, however there will be marshals with torches along the route ensuring participants’ safety.

The theme of this year’s walk is inspired by last year’s smash hit film, The Greatest Showman, as Sarah Atkinson, events team lead at the hospice explains: “Think street performers, hula hooping, acrobatics… you name it! It’s going to be a great night and all funds raised go to supporting patient care at St Leonard’s. As previously, the walk is open to men, women and children, so get your team together."

Adult tickets are £17 for adults and £12 for under 16s and are available at the hospice website: www.stleonardshospice.org.uk