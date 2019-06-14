Friday night is...strip tease night

Forbidden Nights, York Barbican, tonight, 8pm

FORBIDDEN Nights are “Ready For A New Fantasy” in a new show for 2019 with new acts and new routines from the 2015 Britain’s Got Talent competitors.

Brace yourself for “two hours of thrilling action, provocative choreography with the ultimate Forbidden strip tease and a few men in uniform thrown in for good measure”.

Inhibitions should be abandoned at the door for a “sexy but classy” night with acrobats, fire acts, aerial artists and circus performers “guaranteed to leave you begging for more”.

Tribute show of the weekend

Who’s Next, 40th Anniversary of Quadrophenia & Greatest Hits, Fibbers, York, Saturday, doors 7pm

WHO’S Next celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Quadrophenia by performing The Who’s film soundtrack. The Real Me, 5.15, I’m One, Bell Boy, Dr. Jimmy, Love Reign O’er Me all feature, alongside a greatest hits set.

From Can’t Explain and My Generation to I Can See For Miles and Won’t Get Fooled Again, so many favourites will be performed.

Film of the weekend

Diego Maradona, City Screen, York, showing from today

MADE by the director of the award-winning Senna and Amy documentaries, Asif Kapadia’s film uses more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Argentinean football icon Diego Maradona’s personal archive.

Kapadia charts “the wild and unforgettable story of God-given talent, glory, despair and betrayal, of corruption and ultimately redemption”.

At the heart of the documentary is Maradona's time in Italy, when he led Napoli to their first-ever title. In the sprawling chaos of Naples, where the Devil would have needed bodyguards, Maradona became bigger than God himself, but there was a price. He could do as he pleased while performing miracles on the pitch, but when the magic faded he became almost a prisoner of the city.

The film carries this warning: “Contains infrequent strong language, nudity, bloody detail and drug references”. How very Maradona.

Last chance in York to see... well, on this tour anyway

The Rocky Horror Show, Grand Opera House, York, today and Saturday, 5.30pm and 8.30pm

FISHNETS at the ready as the one with the “Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania” delights in corrupting the innocent once more.

Richard O’Brien’s cult rock’n’roll sci-fi musical catapults squeaky clean college couple Brad (James Darch) and fiancée Janet (Joanne Clifton) into sexual awakenings extremis by Dr Frank N Furter (the fabulous Stephen Webb).

Let’s all do the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp... again.

More than a concert

An Evening With Julian Lloyd Webber, Wesley Centre, Malton, Saturday, 7pm

IN a fundraiser for the £1 million appeal for the conversion of Malton's Methodist chapel into the re-branded Wesley Centre, Julian Lloyd Webber will talk about his career and give an impromptu masterclass to two young Ryedale cellists.

His wife, cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, and pianist Pam Chowhan will perform music closely associated with Lloyd Webber. Expect works by Bach, Faure, Saint Saens and Rachmaninov, alongside pieces by Julian’s brother Andrew and his father William. "It will be a fun evening," he says. "There'll be a Q&A session where people are free to ask me anything they want – well yes, pretty much anything!"