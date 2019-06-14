SENIOR councillors say they are “fully committed” to dualling York’s outer ring road.

The Conservative group raised fears about the new Liberal Democrat and Green Party-led council’s resolve to partially dual the A1237.

The Green Party had previously said the scheme should be halted.

But Liberal Democrat councillor Stephen Fenton says the plans will go ahead.

He said: “The Liberal Democrats are fully committed to delivering the agreed project for dualling the outer ring road, with work already underway on upgrading key roundabouts on the network.

“Thanks to a Liberal Democrat intervention last year, the project to dual the outer ring road will also work to promote modes of sustainable transport, in order to achieve a low-carbon transport plan for York.”

Green Party group leader Cllr Andy D’Agorne said he will not be able to change the programme of work already underway but will focus on rolling out low-carbon transport plans across the city.

He added that councillors for all parties voted to declare a climate emergency in York.

Last December senior councillors approved plans to match fund development of the A1237 scheme.