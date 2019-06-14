THE cost of building a new centre for disabled children and their families in York could rise by £250,000.

And if the extra funding is not approved the whole project could be delayed, according to a City of York Council report.

Councillors will be asked to approve an extra £250,000 for the centre, which would be built on the former Windsor House care home site near Hob Moor Oaks Special School and will offer support services for children and their families in the community as well as accommodation for short respite breaks.

In January 2018, a budget of nearly £4.3 million was agreed for the scheme.

A report prepared for a council meeting of the executive member for children on Tuesday says the cost of the project is now within budget, but the extra money is needed “to ensure there is adequate contingency”.

It warns that if the extra cash is not approved, the whole project could be stopped and the council may lose nearly £1.1 million of grant funding for the plans.

The report says that if a budget increase is not agreed, it could call into question the financial viability of the overall project. It adds: “This could cause the project to stop, which would impact on stakeholders, partner agencies and outcomes for disabled children.”

It adds that independent consultants have worked with the contractor involved in the scheme to bring down costs and make sure the project is “value for money” for the council.

But the further £250,000 would help “manage the risk of overspend”.

Planning permission was approved for the centre last December.

The site aims to help youngsters make new friends, gain independence and broaden their horizons. Planning documents say it will help disabled children to keep living with their families and in the community.

The application said: “The breaks provided can be anything from a few hours to a few days a month, for children with a permanent and substantial impairment or illness, which has a profound effect on their health, development and social functioning. This provides families with a break from caring whilst they are reassured that their child is safe and enjoying new and positive experiences with their short break carer.”