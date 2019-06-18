SPONSORED CONTENT

MANY of us will know a very special couple - perhaps our own parents, grandparents or some close friends or neighbours - totally devoted to each other, rarely a cross word spoken. But what happens when one of them requires more care than the other is able to give?

Making the decision to move into residential care is never simple or easy, and if the person requiring extra care is one half of a couple who have made vows or promises to each other, then things can be even more complicated. Finding residential care within easy travelling distance? Visiting hours? Eating together?

At Chocolate Works Care Village, we can help. We can offer round the clock care to couples or companions, giving reassurance to you and your loved ones that help is always at hand. That you are both safe and well cared for physically and emotionally.

We can look after you both so that you have the time to enjoy each other’s company, take part in as many of the daily activities on offer as you would like, and to live life without all of the stresses and strains. You can even choose a room with cooking facilities and space to entertain - it really is up to you. We are simply here to help and support.

If you, or someone you know, could benefit from a larger-than-average space in residential, nursing, or dementia care, but can’t imagine life without that one special person, then get in touch with a member of our team to find out how we can help.

The Chocolate Works Care Village, Bishopthorpe Road, York.

Telephone: 01904 208008

www.chocolate-works.co.uk

Email: enquiries@chocolate-works.co.uk