POLICE believe a drug kingpin who was part of a gang which supplied heroin and Class A drugs into York and went on the run may now be in the Republic of Ireland.
Alfred Phillip Dear, 45, who has connections in York and Hull, failed to attend Leeds Crown Court last December, where he was due to be sentenced in connection with drug offences.
He was jailed in his absence for 21 years for drug dealing and a cash machine raid.
North Yorkshire Police said it was working with colleagues in Ireland and was appealing to anyone who may have seen Dear or knows where he is now to contact the force.
Dear is described as white, around 5ft 10in, with grey hair and may have grey facial hair, and he speaks with a Yorkshire accent.
"Anyone with an immediate sighting of him in the Republic of Ireland should contact An Garda Siochana on 999 or 112," said a force spokesman.
"Anyone with an immediate sighting in the UK should call the police on 999.
"Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police on 00 44 1904 618691 and pass information to the Force Control Room, or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.