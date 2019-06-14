WORK has started on building a new 80-bed care home on the site of York’s former Burnholme Community College.
The development will create a mix of independent living and extra care apartments as well as residential and nursing care homes for local elderly people.
It will be part of a larger Health and Wellbeing Hub, much of which is already in place, and it is being led by specialist developer Morgan Ashley and has been procured by City of York Council.
Executive member Cllr Carol Runciman said it was "another milestone" in the authority’s older persons’ accommodation programme creating more than 900 new units of accommodation.