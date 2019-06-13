MORE than 800 homes in York have been hit by a powercut - and a show tonight at York Barbican is in doubt.
Northern Powergrid says the unplanned cut in the Y010 and YO31 postcode area, was reported at 4.20pm and was caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment in the area.
They added that an unexpected power cut is affecting 840 properties.
Traffic lights in the area, such as those at the Walmgate Bar junction, have been knocked out by the power cut, as has the multi-storey car park near the Barbican.
A spokesman for York Barbican said that the power cut had affected the entertainment venue and tonight's Horne Section show, led by Alex Horne, may be cancelled.
They added that a decision on tonight's show would be announced shortly.
More to follow.
