LADY Halifax will be making her racing debut in front of 25,000 people at York races this weekend.
On Saturday, Lady Halifax is set to take part in the “Ernest Cooper Macmillan Ride of their Lives” charity race at York Racecourse to raise money for Macmillan.
The race will include 12 amateur riders, who come from all walks of life and, either personally or someone close to them, have had their lives affected by cancer. Lady Halifax is Macmillan’s national president.
Lady Halifax, who turns 70th this year, said this will be one of her greatest achievements given that until late last autumn she had never ridden a racehorse in training.
She said: “It’s all completely mad isn’t it – to wait until you are 69-and-a-half to ride in your first race."
She added her three children and seven grandchildren will be in attendance, along with Lord Halifax. To donate to Lady Halifax's cause go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/camilla-halifax or visit macmillan.org.uk/getinvolved