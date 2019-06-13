A YORK school says plans to introduce residents’ parking will have an “extremely negative impact” for the school.

Residents on Danesmead Estate, Fulford Cross and Broadway West launched a petition calling for a Respark zone to be introduced outside their homes, near York Steiner School.

But some residents said they are not happy with the plans.

And a report prepared for a City of York Council meeting says the school would appeal against the parking restrictions.

A spokesman for York Steiner School says: “There has been a school on this site long before the houses were built around it, and, since becoming a Steiner School, attracts many families into the area specifically so they can attend York Steiner School.

“Whilst we understand that some residents find it difficult that parents park in their street when on school business, we would really urge a move to compromise here, as the future of our school would be seriously jeopardised by such stringent parking restrictions.”

The report offers several solutions - including rolling out residents’ parking on Danesmead Estate from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or leaving Danes Croft out of the zone.

Other options include taking no action, rolling out a Respark zone with 30 minutes parking for non-permit holders, allowing three hours for non-permit holders or launching another consultation with residents.

But council officers say they are “not confident” residents will be happy with longer parking times.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, will consider the proposals at a meeting on Thursday.