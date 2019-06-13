ONE high street fashion store in York is to shut - but another is set to stay open - after a restructuring plan was agreed for their parent company Arcadia.
The closure of the Dorothy Perkins and Burton store in Coney Street is part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) for the Arcadia retail empire which was agreed by landlords and creditors on Wednesday.
But if the CVA had not been agreed it would also have thrown the future of Arcadia's Top Shop store in Piccadilly into doubt.
It is not known when the Coney Street store will shut, with staff at the shop declining to comment yesterday.
Its closure will be a fresh blow to the premier shopping street, which has suffered a string of shop closures in recent years, including the former BHS and River Island stores.
Meanwhile owner Sir Philip Green has rejected suggestions that Arcadia came close to collapse before the restructuring plan was clinched with regulators and landlords.
He dismissed speculation that the decision had been on a 'knife-edge,' suggesting it comfortably cleared a vote, and said the move was cause for celebration for Arcadia’s workforce and supply chain.
Some 18,000 jobs could have been at risk if the CVA had not been agreed.