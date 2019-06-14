COUNCIL chiefs are planning a clean-up operation in York's River Foss - after a heron was again pictured surrounded by rubbish.
Lynne Kinder first shared a photo of a heron on social media in April and has since repeatedly asked City of York Council if more could be done to clean up the river.
In a tweet this week, she shared another picture of a bird surrounded by rubbish, and added: "Now well into June and and no clean up. Once a month from April to October is your cleaning policy, or so you said."
Cllr Paula Widdowson, the council's executive member for environment and climate change, said: “We urge everyone to dispose of all litter responsibly so everyone can enjoy a clean city and rivers.
"We receive reports of litter on the River Foss via our customer centre. Our operatives pilot a river clean up boat on the River Foss however, we are reliant on volunteers from the River Foss Society to help. Our next clean up operation is planned for Sunday, June 16, specific areas that need attention can be highlighted to City of York Council customer centre on 01904 551550, via the website www.york.gov.uk .”
