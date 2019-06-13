POLICE divers have gone into York's River Foss for a second day running, as they continued searching for property belonging to a teenager who drowned in the river.
Sonny Ferry, 19, of Rutland, was one of five people who died in York's rivers during a three week period in April.
His mother Kate told The Press later hat his wallet wasn’t with him when his body was recovered from the water, and she appealed for the public's help in finding it.
She said that while she believed he might have lost it in a pub, club or street, it was also possible it had fallen out of his pocket while he was in the water, and the divers are believed to have been searching for it on Wednesday and yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police has said that officers were conducting underwater searches to look for property in connection with the investigation into Sonny's death.
Comments are closed on this article.