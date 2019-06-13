SPECSAVERS staff in Acomb and York have raised £590 for the Guide Dogs charity.

The stores hosted a staff quiz night at Revolution York, as well as selling raffle tickets in the run up to the event. Prizes were up for grabs on the night including a month’s family pass at Roko Health Club, afternoon tea for two at The Grand Hotel and a family pass to the Jorvik Viking Centre.

All funds raised will go to the charity, which currently support 200,000 people across the UK.

Deryck Watts, store director for Acomb and York Specsavers, said: "The event was a great success and we managed to surpass our £500 target. Guide Dogs provide a range of services to help thousands of people with different needs lead confident, independent and fulfilling lives. We’re proud to be able to support them this year and we will be hosting plenty of fundraising events."