A PROBATIONARY driver has been banned from the roads for four months after he knocked a cyclist off her bike at a city centre roundabout.

Lee Robert Connell, 37, must also pay for a replacement bicycle for the woman who was injured by the crash at the Stonebow-Garden Place roundabout, York magistrates decided.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting said the cyclist had right of way, but Connell pulled out in front of her knocking her off.

She went over his bonnet.

Connell initially stopped but then left the scene, despite eye-witnesses telling him he should wait.

His solicitor Kevin Blount said: “There but for the grace of God goes any driver who has to pull out at a roundabout.

“He started to pull out and noticed someone coming. It is a very easy mistake to make.”

Connell, 37, of no fixed address and who sometimes sleeps in his car, pleaded guilty to careless driving and failure to report an accident. He has held a licence for 14 months.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay £325 compensation to buy a new bike and new glasses, £85 prosecution costs and a £30 surcharge, in addition to the four-month ban.

Mr Butterworth said the collision happened at 5.25pm on January 22 as the woman was cycling home from work. She had her lights on and was wearing reflective Lycra clothing.

Mr Blount said Connell was extremely shaken by the incident and was having flashbacks. He believed a parked bus had prevented him seeing the cyclist.

He had intended to report the accident the next day, believing he had 24 hours to do so, but that was not legally correct.

The law says drivers have to report as soon as practical, said the defence solicitor, and though Connell had intended to ring police the next morning, he had not rung when he got home.

His number plate had come off and was left at the scene, so police arrived at his home later that evening.