PUPILS at Skelton Primary School went wild to raise money for charity.

Youngsters organised a wear it wild day - which saw children dress up in animal print - to support the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Teacher Kate Frankish said the event was a “roaring success”.

She added: “The year 5/6 class were responsible for the planning and organisation of the event and they did a wonderful job. All the children, from nursery to year 6 were able to join in the fun.”

She said the schoolchildren also held a jumble sale and set up a snack bar, which helped them raise more than £140 on the day.

The class has been learning about endangered animals in science.

The same group also held a bake sale earlier this year to raise money for street dogs in South America, which was linked to a topic in their literacy classes.

Kate said the children have raised more than £225 for charity.