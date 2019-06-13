FORMER pupils of a York primary are being invited to take a tour of their old school as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
This summer term at Hempland Primary Academy brings an end to its milestone year, and the Whitby Avenue school in Heworth is celebrating with a range of activities from art and music projects, and a golden-themed picnic.
The Summer Fair on Saturday will also be looking back on the last half century of school life, and look forward to the next 50 years.
See our gallery of images over the years at Hempland.
The fair, organised by the Friends of Hempland Primary, is from 11.30am to 2pm when staff will be offering tours of the school for former pupils.
There will be stalls and fun activities at the fair, a tombola, raffle and refreshments.