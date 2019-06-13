Police are appealing for information about a wanted man from York.

Iain Alleway, 25, is wanted on suspicion of serious sexual assault.

North Yorkshire Police said: "He may be in York, and he also has links to Durham, Darlington and Lincoln."

Extensive police enquiries are currently ongoing to locate him.

If you see Alleway, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, quoting reference 12190104550.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.