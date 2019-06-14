A DRINKER who claimed to be his brother when a policeman saw him urinating in the street has been confined to his home every night for 16 weeks.
Emlyn Thomas, 38, is subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and could be jailed for up to five years if he misbehaves when drunk in the street. His brother is not subject to a CBO.
Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said the police officer who spotted Thomas’ behaviour in Queen Street on May 14 did not recognise him and accepted the false name.
But the deception was revealed and Emlyn Thomas was arrested.
Emlyn Thomas has a long record of offences and had breached the CBO previously.
Thomas, of Sutton Way, Clifton, pleaded guilty to breaching the CBO on May 14 and obstructing police by giving false details.
York magistrates gave him an 18-month community order with a 16-week nightly curfew from 8pm to 6am and 40 days’ rehabilitative activities.
For him, Andrew Craven said: “He doesn’t want to be an alcoholic, he is always going to struggle.”
He had recently been taken to hospital after suffering five alcohol-related fits but was trying to reduce his drinking. Thomas was getting help in sorting out his life.
