THE 26th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival, in Harrogate, is offering The Press readers an exclusive ten per cent discount on all tickets for Royal Hall concerts at this summer's event.

More than 35 full-scale productions will be performed in the Royal Hall and the adjoining Harrogate Convention Centre from August 7 to 18.

The National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company, the festival’s resident professional performing group, will bring four new productions to Harrogate: The Mikado, The Pirates Of Penzance, The Gondoliers and The Yeomen Of The Guard.

Further performances will be given by professional groups Forbear! Theatre and Charles Court Opera and competing amateur societies New London Opera Group, Peak Opera, Bus Pass Opera and SavoyNet Performing Group.

The festival also runs a fringe programme in the adjoining Utopia Pavilion and Utopia Theatre. Each morning, at 10.30am, visitors can attend a talk by a G & S expert; they also can hear from National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company stars or join a backstage tour .

"This festival is the largest celebration of England’s most famous theatrical partnership," says festival founder, chairman and artistic director Ian Smith.

"There's no doubt it's one of the happiest and friendliest festivals in the world; Gilbert & Sullivan are just the tonic the whole country needs right now to add a little cheer and lots of humour to a rather gloomy year."

To receive the discount, those booking tickets need to quote code “YORKPRESS” online at gsfestivals.org or over the phone on 01422 323252. The offer ends on August 1.