A MEMBER of the GB cycling team is the new ambassador of an annual charity event.

Abi Smith is backing the Ryedale Rumble, organised by the Friends of Ryedale School.

The cycling event, which takes place on Sunday, June 30, raises funds for the school.

Abi is a former pupil of Ryedale School and is currently studying her A-levels at Ripon School.

She said: “I’m only too pleased to help promote the Ryedale Rumble. It’s a great opportunity to promote cycling in Yorkshire and women in cycling too, especially with the ‘One in a Million‘ British Cycling campaign happening at the moment.

“I’m really keen to promote the 2019 Ryedale Rumble. It’s a fabulous event – hopefully we can get loads of entries this year.”

The Ryedale Rumble includes three routes - the extreme route of 167.9 kilometres, challenge route of 114.9 kilometres, and inspire which is 67 kilometres. All routes take participants across the North York Moors.

Beki Palmer-Bunting, from the Friends of Ryedale School, said: “The Extreme and Challenge routes are aimed at experienced cyclists who want a serious test of fitness, endurance and stamina.

“With elevation gains of over 2,893 metres the extreme route takes in the now traditional monument climbs of Boltby Bank, Blakey Bank and Rosedale Chimney Bank.

“Challenge riders will take on the thrills and pain of an elevation gain of 1,744 metres while enjoying the beautiful moorland countryside.

“The Inspire route is for cyclists young or old, beginners or experienced, who want to extend their cycling ambitions with a 995 metre elevation gain to encounter.

“The Ryedale Rumble allows riders to explore areas of the North York Moors National Park, while raising money for one Ryedale’s leading secondary school.

“We’re looking forward to working with Abi in the run up to June 30 and are crossing our fingers there will be a gap in her racing schedule so she can join us on our big day.”

Entry Fees are - extreme £35, challenge £30, inspire £25 - to be paid in advance.

All riders under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

A parental consent form is required for each rider under 16.

Participants need to book their place in advance via the Ryedale Rumble website ryedalerumble.co.uk