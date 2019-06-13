THE hard work and dedication of vocational students from York and beyond was celebrated at an annual awards ceremony.

The York College VQ Awards, held at the Merchant Taylors’ Hall in York, recognised individual vocational students for their achievements, motivation and hard work during the 2018/19 academic year.

The evening began with a formal welcome by the college's chief executive and principal Lee Probert, followed by the presentation of VQ Student of the Year certificates and prizes by special guest Sarah Whitfield, general manager of The Grand Hotel & Spa in York. Sarah’s keynote address about her work and experience in the hospitality industry demonstrated the importance of vocational skills in the workplace.

The Vocational Student of the Year title was awarded to Hollie Wallbank, from St Johns Catholic School for the Deaf. Despite her hearing loss, which affects all areas of communication.

Hollie has excelled in her studies on the Foundation Information and Creative Technology course, meeting every deadline and submitting excellent assignments. Hollie lives in student accommodation and travels home to Gosforth at the weekends - a 300 mile round-trip.

The Governor’s Award was presented to Hospitality student Luke Johnson, previously of Archbishop Holgate CE School, who was praised for his positive attitude and work ethic in the College’s training restaurant; Ashfields, as well as his unwavering supports of his peers.

Two students, Christabel Genn and Dylan Parry, were given special awards on behalf of the L.I.A.M. charity, in memory of former Music student Liam Miller. The charity provides grants to young people studying artistic subjects and to those progressing to Higher Education. Dylan is progressing onto the Level 3 Music course at York College next year and Christabel will further her studies at Edinburgh School of Art where she will study Illustration.

Mr Probert said: “We are exceptionally proud to be able to celebrate with our students at this annual awards ceremony. Their achievements will prepare them to progress to higher levels of study or into a range of skilled jobs. Having worked so hard to achieve their qualifications, our students will become engineers, construction workers, chefs, artists and designers, computer coders, musicians and actors, childcare professionals, hairdressers and beauticians, as well as a range of sporting and public service roles. The skills and qualifications our students have gained will ensure they contribute to our economy whilst practising their chosen vocation.”

VQ Students of the Year 2019

Art & Design: Kristine Haritonova - Foundation Student of the Year; Charlie Harding - Level 3 Student of the Year; Kellie Thorne - Access Student of the Year. Business & Professional Studies: Amber Simpson - Level 3; Student of the Year: Jazmine Goldsmith - Apprentice of the Year. Construction: Daniel Simpson - Foundation Student of the Year in Brickwork; Lewis Deighton - Level 3 Student of the Year in Technical and Professional; Patrick McBride - Advanced Apprenticeship Level 3 Student of the Year in Brickwork. Digital Technologies: Hollie Wallbank - Foundation Student of the Year

Tom Dungey - Level 3 Student of the Year. Early Years & Education: Hannah Lumby Cache - Level 2 Student of the Year; Jessica Cobb - Level 3 Student of the Year. Engineering: Charlie Nicolson- Performing Engineering Student of the Year; Campbell Thom - Manufacturing Engineering Student of the Year; Joel Jennison - Smith Apprentice Student of the Year. Foundation Maths & English: Ibu Majid - Foundation English Student of the Year; Tareq Aloush - Foundation Maths Student of the Year. Hair & Beauty: Jack Towers- Exceptional Effort Award; Matilda Austen - Level 2 Student of the Year; Emily Addison - Level 3 Student of the Year. Health & Social Care: Maisie Luckhurst - Foundation Student of the Year; Jemima Macdonald - Level 3 Student of the Year. Hospitality, Travel & Tourism: Jessica Milner - Level 3 Student of the Year in Travel and Tourism; Erin Spencer - Level 2 Student of the Year in Hospitality; Cameron Freegard -Apprentice of the Year in Hospitality. General Education: Rose Altin - Foundation Student of the Year; Rowan Bentley - Level 3 Student of the Year; Jode Mai Griffiths - Outstanding Achievement Award. Music, Media & Performing Arts: Dylan Parry - Level 2 Student of the Year in Music; Madeline Campbell - Level 3 Student of the Year in Dance; Amy Watson - Most Improved Student of the Year; Sam Schoettner - Outstanding Achievement Award. Science: Reece Thirling-Galloway - Level 3 Student of the Year. Sport & Uniformed Services: Josie Holmes-Barrow - Foundation Student of the Year in Sport; Zoe Belding - Level 3 Student of the Year in Sport; Alexander Steele - Level 3 Student of the Year in Public Services. Vocational Student of the Year: Hollie Wallbank; L.I.A.M Foundation Award: Christabel Genn - Art & Design; Dylan Parry - Music, Media & Performing Arts. Governors’ Award for Outstanding Contribution: Luke Johnson