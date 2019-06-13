A MAN tried to lure a teenage girl into his van before pulling the vehicle into her path, getting out and pushing her.

The 17-year-old girl was walking towards the Clock House Pub in Tudor Road, York when the driver of a black van asked if she was “going to get into the car?”

North Yorkshire Police said that after she refused, and crossed the road to the alley that leads onto Middleton Road to get away, the man pulled the vehicle into her path and got out.

He then pushed the girl and she hit him around the head with an umbrella and ran towards the pub.

The man got back into his van and drove back up Tudor Road towards Gale Lane.

The force said: "The driver, who spoke with a Yorkshire accent, is described as white, around 55 years-old, approximately 5ft 10in tall and skinny build.

"He was wearing clear/silver round glasses, had a long white beard, white receding hair and a pale complexion.

"He was also wearing a grey coloured t-shirt, black comber raincoat, black jeans, black boots.

"The vehicle is described as a small tatty black van, like a camper van with a side door, with blacked out windows and without alloys on the wheels."

Officers are currently conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

It happened at about 8.15pm, last Friday, June 7, but details have just been released.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any CCTV footage please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote the reference number 12190103997.