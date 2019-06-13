A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a 12-year-old girl was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash with a motorbike in York yesterday.

As previously reported by The Press, the girl, who was walking in Low Poppleton Lane at about 5pm on Wednesday, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where she remains in a critical condition.

The force said that a 29-year-old York man was arrested at 8pm yesterday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He remains in custody at this time.

They added: "The girl is in a critical condition in hospital. Her family are with her, and are being supported by specially-trained police officers.

"Officers have had a good response to their appeal for information, and are continuing to urge anyone who witnessed the collision or the motorcycle leaving the scene to contact North Yorkshire Police. They also want to speak to anyone who may have footage of the incident on dashcams, or home- or business-based CCTV systems."

If you have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting NYP-12062019-0335.