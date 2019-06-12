A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been badly injured in a hit-and-run crash with a motorbike in York.

The girl, who was a pedestrian in Low Poppleton Lane, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment, said North Yorkshire Police.

"The motorcycle, believed to be grey or silver in colour, left in an unknown direction," said a spokesman.

"The rider is described as wearing a black jacket and had a white helmet on.

"Police are urgently appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam or CCTV footage."

He said the accident happened at about 5pm today.

"The scene is closed off and will remain so for several hours while Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene," he said.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

"The girl's family are with her at this difficult time.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the motorcycle leaving the scene, or anyone who may have any dashcam or other CCTV footage of the incident, to contact North Yorkshire Police. Please do so as a matter of urgency, quoting NYP-12062019-0335.

"Officers are also appealing to the rider of the motorcycle, or anyone who knows where the rider and motorbike are, to immediately contact North Yorkshire Police directly, or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."