A NEW domestic abuse refuge could be set up by City of York Council in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council.
The two local authorities look set to pool nearly £650,000 for the plan.
The councils are due to approve commissioning a single specialist service providing housing and enabling victims and their families to make informed choices about their safety, health, housing and any other identified needs.
The refuge service provides short-term accommodation with support to females fleeing domestic abuse.
An officers’ report to the North Yorkshire council’s health and adult services executive members committee states while domestic abuse is an issue that cuts across local authorities, policing and health agendas, the complex nature of domestic abuse means that it cannot be addressed by one agency alone, so to tackle it effectively “we need a true multi-agency approach”.
The report states: “Although there are no specific savings identified for this service there are likely to be efficiencies by having one lot across North Yorkshire and York and tender submissions may come in below budget as potential providers will be challenged on service costs by going through a competitive process.”