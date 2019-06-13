CONCERNS have been raised over whether top councillors are still committed to dualling York’s outer ring road - and government funding for the scheme could be put at risk if they are not, according to the Conservatives.

The former Conservative-led council backed plans to dual the A1237. Last December senior councillors approved plans to match fund development of the scheme.

But the Green Party said the plans to partially dual York’s outer ring road should be halted.

Following the local elections, the Green party is now leading the council in coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Conservative Cllr Doughty is now calling for senior councillors to back the dualling plans, saying: “We are not criticising the coalition for what they have or have not done but their intentions. It is vital the administration backs dualling or this will slash the chance of getting further government funding.

“My request to the coalition is simple, please come out and say clearly that this administration sees the dualling of the northern ring road as being as important as the last administration did and will work hard to ensure as much as possible is dualled.”

But Green councillor Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, pointed out that all councillors, including Cllr Doughty, voted to declare a climate emergency in York.

He added: “Obviously being new in the role I won't be able to change the programme of work underway and will be seeking to make the best of opportunities to ameliorate the impact through things like better provision for walking and cycling, as well as biodiversity in landscaping and verges maintenance.

“I also think we need to have a more transparent account of the predicted impact of dualling on other parts of the network.”

He said he will focus on rolling out a low-carbon transport plan.