POLICE divers have been in York's River Foss today, searching for property belonging to a teenager who drowned in April.

Police marine search unit vans were parked near Blue Bridge, and divers could be seen in the river, in which Sonny Ferry died during a night out in York city centre.

Sonny,19, of Rutland, was one of five people who died in York's rivers during a three week period.

The divers are believed to have been searching for Sonny's wallet.

His mother Kate has told The Press previously that his wallet wasn’t with him when his body was recovered, and she appealed for the public's help in finding it.

She said she believed he might have lost it in a pub or club, or in the street, although it was also possible it had fallen out of his pocket while he was in the water.

She urged anyone who had picked up the wallet in the city, or spotted it anywhere, to let her have it back.

North Yorkshire Police said today that officers were conducting underwater searches to look for property in connection with the investigation into Sonny's death.