YORK Samaritans are holding bucket collections at this week's performances of The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Opera House, York.
Richard O'Brien's cult rock musical opened on Monday at the Cumberland Street theatre with a cast led by Stephen Webb as "sweet transvestite" Dr Frank N Furter, 2016 Strictly Come Dancing professional champion Joanne Clifton as Janet Weiss and comedian Steve Punt as the Narrator.
Here, volunteers from the Samaritans charity are pictured with members of the cast after Monday's opening show.
The Rocky Horror Show runs until Saturday. Tickets are on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york