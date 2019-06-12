SEROTONES, the rising York band with a notable pedigree, headline Fibbers for a fourth time tomorrow with a slightly new look.
The teenage outfit was formed two years ago by frontman Duke Witter and Sonny Leach: respective sons, of course, of Shed Seven indie stars Rick and Alan.
Like the Sheds, Serotones used to be four-strong but they have now taken a leaf out of their old men's book by becoming a five-piece with a double guitar attack. The newcomer is Joe Adams on bass, allowing Sonny to revert to guitar alongside guitarist Sam Lambert and drummer Thomas Elliot.
Influenced by alt-rock, indie and Britpop – unsurprisingly really – Serotones' first Fibbers headliner pulled in 500 young indie-rock fans. Tomorrow is tipped to sell out too, when Pavilion, Flooded and Azeri support. Admission is £6.