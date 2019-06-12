A KEY route near York city centre has closed to traffic to allow for gas works to take place.
City of York Council says Skeldergate will be shut between its junctions with Micklegate and Albion Street from today until June 25, unless works finish earlier.
"An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period," it said.
"Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition.
"This notice does not prohibit works or emergency access within the closed road nor does it prohibit access to premises, provided such access is not prevented by on-going works."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment