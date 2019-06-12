THE ROARING Twenties are landing in York this weekend as a cancer survivor and his son-in-law prepare to take on a charity run dressed as Great Gatsby-inspired characters.

David Cordukes, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004, and his son-in-law David Appleby will be joined by family members in Jazzy Age fancy dress as they compete in this year's R U Taking the P? fun run.

The 5K run, which starts and finishes in Bishopthorpe Road, raises money for research into prostate cancer and for the care, education and research work of local charity York Against Cancer.

David has taken part in the male-only 5K almost every year since it was launched.

He said that he, and his group, enjoy wearing eye-catching outfits which have included horror film characters, ostriches, gorillas, Nora Batty, John Travolta, and Olivia Newton-John over the years.

He said: “It’s 15 years now since my cancer was found and I feel extremely lucky that it was caught early.

“I think this event is a great chance to raise awareness among men about prostate cancer.”

The event was originally founded by York fundraiser Brian Hughes, who was inspired to take action after losing a friend to prostate cancer.

The race, which takes place on Father’s Day to help celebrate the end of International Men’s Health Week, will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary and Brian is hoping for a record turnout and fundraising total.

He said: “We want to achieve a record turnout and there’s still time to sign up for this year’s event.”

The deadline for online entries is midnight on Thursday.

Participants keen to enter can do so by visiting York Against Cancer’s website on https://www.yorkagainstcancer.org.uk/events/r-u-taking-p-sunday-june-16

Competitors can also join the race by turning up at the registration tent, in Bishopthorpe Road, by 9.15am on Sunday.